Zilber Acquires 165,000 SF Industrial Building in Metro Milwaukee

PEWAUKEE, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 165,000-square-foot industrial building in Pewaukee, located about 18 miles west of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property is situated within a business park less than two miles north of I-94. It is currently vacant. Zilber plans to make various interior and exterior improvements to the building over the coming weeks. Scott Furmanski of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. He will also market the property for lease on behalf of Zilber.