REBusinessOnline

Zilber Acquires 165,000 SF Industrial Building in Metro Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Zilber will make improvements to the property, which is currently vacant.

PEWAUKEE, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 165,000-square-foot industrial building in Pewaukee, located about 18 miles west of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property is situated within a business park less than two miles north of I-94. It is currently vacant. Zilber plans to make various interior and exterior improvements to the building over the coming weeks. Scott Furmanski of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. He will also market the property for lease on behalf of Zilber.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  