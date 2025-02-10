Zilber Acquires 363,000 SF Industrial Building in Beloit, Wisconsin

BELOIT, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 363,000-square-foot industrial building in southern Wisconsin’s Beloit for an undisclosed price. Located at 1405 Gateway Blvd. in the Gateway Business Park, the property is home to Pratt Industries’ Beloit Corrugating operations. Pratt manufactures recycled containerboard, corrugated sheets and related packaging containers, and maintains facilities throughout the U.S. The Beloit facility, which was constructed in 2016, is situated at the intersection of I-90 and I-43 near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line. It supplies Pratt’s customers throughout the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest regions. Peter Loehrer, Mark Kolsrud, Tom Shepherd and Jennifer Huber-Bullock of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. Zilber currently owns and manages 15 industrial properties totaling roughly 3.8 million square feet in Wisconsin’s Rock County.