Zilber Acquires 97 Acres in Wisconsin’s LakeView Corporate Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has acquired approximately 97 acres spanning four parcels within LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie. The land sites are capable of accommodating five projects totaling roughly 875,000 square feet. The parcels are some of the last remaining available M-2 zoned (manufacturing and distribution) undeveloped lots within the park. Zilber says it plans to pursue phased development to meet continued demand from manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce users seeking modern, flexible industrial space in Southeast Wisconsin.

LakeView Corporate Park, the largest industrial park in Wisconsin, is located directly off I-94 at Highway 165 and spans more than 2,000 acres. The park encompasses more than 10 million square feet of development and is home to nearly 100 companies. Amenities include a recreation center, public lake and park, dedicated nature conservancy, onsite daycare facility and a trail system. The Forest County Potawatomi Community sold the land.