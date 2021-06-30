REBusinessOnline

Zilber Property Group Acquires 161,542 SF Industrial Building in DeKalb, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The facility is fully leased to Solotech and B&C Logistics.

DEKALB, ILL. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 161,542-square-foot industrial building in Dekalb, about 65 miles west of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The Class A property is located at 711 Fairview Drive near I-88. Audiovisual and entertainment company Solotech and third-party logistics firm B&C Logistics fully occupy the building. Constructed in 2001, the facility features a clear height of 28 feet, 20 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 167 car parking spaces and onsite trailer parking. Dominic Carbonari, Frank Griffin, Kate Coxworth and Ed Halaburt of JLL represented the seller, SparrowHawk Real Estate. Rachel Agba represented Zilber on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews