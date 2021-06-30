Zilber Property Group Acquires 161,542 SF Industrial Building in DeKalb, Illinois

The facility is fully leased to Solotech and B&C Logistics.

DEKALB, ILL. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 161,542-square-foot industrial building in Dekalb, about 65 miles west of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The Class A property is located at 711 Fairview Drive near I-88. Audiovisual and entertainment company Solotech and third-party logistics firm B&C Logistics fully occupy the building. Constructed in 2001, the facility features a clear height of 28 feet, 20 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 167 car parking spaces and onsite trailer parking. Dominic Carbonari, Frank Griffin, Kate Coxworth and Ed Halaburt of JLL represented the seller, SparrowHawk Real Estate. Rachel Agba represented Zilber on an internal basis.