Zilber Property Group Breaks Ground on 23,359 SF Spec Industrial Building in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has broken ground on a 23,359-square-foot speculative industrial building within the Business Park of Kenosha in Southeast Wisconsin. Known as Zilber Industrial 4, the facility will feature a clear height of 24 feet, two dock positions, one drive-in door and 26 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for this fall. The project team includes Partners In Design Architects, Riley Construction and Pinnacle Engineering Group. Sergio Chapa and Michael Prost of Newmark Knight Frank will market the building for lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.