Zilber Property Group Breaks Ground on 23,359 SF Spec Industrial Building in Kenosha

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The building will be situated within the Business Park of Kenosha.

KENOSHA, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has broken ground on a 23,359-square-foot speculative industrial building within the Business Park of Kenosha in Southeast Wisconsin. Known as Zilber Industrial 4, the facility will feature a clear height of 24 feet, two dock positions, one drive-in door and 26 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for this fall. The project team includes Partners In Design Architects, Riley Construction and Pinnacle Engineering Group. Sergio Chapa and Michael Prost of Newmark Knight Frank will market the building for lease.

