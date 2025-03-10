Zilber Property Group Buys Four Industrial Buildings Totaling 385,000 SF in Southeast Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN AND FRANKLIN, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 385,000 square feet in Southeast Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. Located in New Berlin and Franklin, the properties range in size from 80,000 to 125,000 square feet. The buildings are fully leased to eight tenants engaged in manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and logistics. Each property is situated in an established business park with essential infrastructure and access to major transportation systems.