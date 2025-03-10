Monday, March 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the property at 9705 S. Oakwood Park Drive in Franklin, Wis.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestWisconsin

Zilber Property Group Buys Four Industrial Buildings Totaling 385,000 SF in Southeast Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

NEW BERLIN AND FRANKLIN, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 385,000 square feet in Southeast Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. Located in New Berlin and Franklin, the properties range in size from 80,000 to 125,000 square feet. The buildings are fully leased to eight tenants engaged in manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and logistics. Each property is situated in an established business park with essential infrastructure and access to major transportation systems.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone Secure $63M Sale of...

Palomar Group Negotiates Sale of 99,384 SF Shopping...

SRS Brokers $4.9M Sale of Wawa-Occupied Gas Station...

Confluence Cos. Purchases Apartment Community in Golden, Colorado...

Graham Street Realty Sells 57,174 SF Flex Industrial...

SAFME Holdings Acquires 10,000 SF Office Space in...

Wane Investments Buys 21,518 SF Industrial Building in...

Malman Real Estate Brokers Sale of Honey Baked...

Siemens Completes $190M Manufacturing Plant in South Fort...