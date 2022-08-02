Zilber Property Group to Build 1.6 MSF Industrial Park in Caledonia, Wisconsin

Caledonia Corporate Park will be comprised of up to five speculative industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet.

CALEDONIA, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 93-acre land site with plans to build a new industrial park in Caledonia, about 20 miles south of Milwaukee. Named Caledonia Corporate Park, the project will be comprised of up to five speculative industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet. The development will be situated along the I-94 Corridor. Site preparation and infrastructure work will begin shortly, with construction expected to commence in the spring. Chad Navis and Rachel Agba represented Zilber on an internal basis for both the land acquisition and development entitlement process. Michael Kleber of Zilber will oversee lease-up. Pinnacle Engineering Group is the project architect and Riley Construction is the general contractor.