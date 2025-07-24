Zilber Property Group to Build 238,00 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Janesville, Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) has unveiled plans to build Zilber Industrial 13, a 238,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Janesville, a city in southern Wisconsin. The building marks the first within Janesville Innovation Park, a master-planned, 110-acre industrial development with capacity for more than 1.8 million square feet.

Zilber Industrial 13 will be located near the intersection of Beloit Avenue and Highway 11, minutes from the I-90 interchange. The project can accommodate users as small as 35,000 square feet. Plans call for a clear height of 32 feet, high-bay LED lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system and expandable loading and trailer parking. With municipal approvals anticipated this summer, construction is expected to begin shortly thereafter with delivery slated for late 2025. The project team includes Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Pinnacle Engineering Group and Riley Construction. Michael Kleber of ZPG will handle leasing.