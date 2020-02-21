Zilber Property Group to Build Two Spec Industrial Buildings at Salem Business Park in Wisconsin
SALEM LAKES, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) is developing two new spec industrial buildings at Salem Business Park in the village of Salem Lakes in southeast Wisconsin. Stabio North America has signed a lease to occupy 110,500 square feet at one building, while Advent Tool and Manufacturing Inc. will occupy 25,000 square feet of a 50,000-square-foot building. Pending government approvals, ZPG plans to begin construction on both facilities this spring. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Kenosha Area Business Alliance originally developed the 65-acre industrial business park in partnership with the village in 2016.
