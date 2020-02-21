Zilber Property Group to Build Two Spec Industrial Buildings at Salem Business Park in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Two tenants have signed leases for the buildings, slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

SALEM LAKES, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) is developing two new spec industrial buildings at Salem Business Park in the village of Salem Lakes in southeast Wisconsin. Stabio North America has signed a lease to occupy 110,500 square feet at one building, while Advent Tool and Manufacturing Inc. will occupy 25,000 square feet of a 50,000-square-foot building. Pending government approvals, ZPG plans to begin construction on both facilities this spring. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Kenosha Area Business Alliance originally developed the 65-acre industrial business park in partnership with the village in 2016.