Zilber Property Group to Build Two Spec Industrial Projects Totaling 500,000 SF in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

This rendering shows plans for the Germantown project.

GERMANTOWN AND JANESVILLE, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has unveiled plans to build two speculative industrial projects totaling more than 500,000 square feet in Wisconsin. Plans call for a 230,000-square-foot building in Germantown to be named Zilber Industrial 5 at Germantown Gateway Corporate Park. Zilber Industrial 9 at Janesville will span roughly 300,000 square feet. Construction is expected to begin this spring once the developer receives the necessary municipal approvals. Completion is slated for this fall. Each building will feature a clear height of 32 feet and onsite trailer parking.

The project team includes Pinnacle Engineering Group and Riley Construction. Stephen Perry Smith Architects is providing design services for the Germantown project, while Zimmerman Architectural Studios is designing the Janesville development. Michael Kleber of Zilber will oversee lease-up of both buildings.

