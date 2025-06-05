Zilber Property Group to Develop 142,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Caledonia, Wisconsin

CALEDONIA, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) has unveiled plans to develop a new speculative industrial facility totaling 142,000 square feet at Caledonia Corporate Park in the southern Milwaukee suburb of Caledonia. Named Zilber Industrial 2 at Caledonia Corporate Park, the facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, high-bay LED warehouse lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system, onsite trailer parking and options for expandable truck loading and vehicle parking. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with occupancy slated for this winter.

The building marks the third within ZPG’s 93-acre Caledonia Corporate Park. Site preparation and infrastructure work began at the park in August 2022. ZPG completed Zilber Industrial 1 in spring 2023. The 233,250-square-foot building is fully leased. In early 2025, ZPG completed a 311,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Saputo Cheese USA Inc. The park includes 54 acres of remaining developable land, with capacity for up to four additional buildings totaling approximately 860,000 square feet.