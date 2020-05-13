REBusinessOnline

Zilber Property Group to Develop Fourth Industrial Building Within Wisconsin’s Germantown Gateway Corporate Park

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The speculative building will span 146,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Stephen Perry Smith Architects)

GERMANTOWN, WIS. — Zilber Property Group will develop a fourth industrial building within Germantown Gateway Corporate Park in Germantown, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee. The 146,000-square-foot speculative building will feature a clear height of 30 feet. It will be the third speculative building within Zilber’s park, which is anchored by a 706,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Briggs & Stratton Corp. Once Zilber Industrial 4 is completed, the park will span more than 1.2 million square feet.

