Zilber Property Group to Develop Fourth Industrial Building Within Wisconsin’s Germantown Gateway Corporate Park
GERMANTOWN, WIS. — Zilber Property Group will develop a fourth industrial building within Germantown Gateway Corporate Park in Germantown, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee. The 146,000-square-foot speculative building will feature a clear height of 30 feet. It will be the third speculative building within Zilber’s park, which is anchored by a 706,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Briggs & Stratton Corp. Once Zilber Industrial 4 is completed, the park will span more than 1.2 million square feet.
