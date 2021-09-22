REBusinessOnline

Zilber Purchases 525,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Janesville, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Pictured is the property at 101 W. Venture Drive.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has purchased an industrial portfolio spanning four buildings and 525,000 square feet in southern Wisconsin’s Janesville. The purchase price and seller were not disclosed. Ranging in size from 45,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet, the buildings are fully occupied by Cummins Inc., Pepsi, National Food Distributors and Panoramic. The properties are located at 101 W. Venture Drive, 505 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, 1700 E. Delavan Drive and 525 E. Conde St.

