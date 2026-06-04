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Estia Roseville features 209 apartments, a swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Zilber Residential Group, Homes by Towne Complete 209-Unit Multifamily Community in Roseville, California

by Amy Works

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — Affiliates of Zilber Residential Group and Homes by Towne have completed Estia Roseville, a 209-unit multifamily community located in the greater Sacramento area. Located at 6350 Baseline Road, Estia Roseville consists of one- and two-bedroom and cottage-style apartments ranging in size from 709 to 1,083 square feet.

Units feature private entrances, 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances and private, fenced-in backyards with built-in doggie doors. Community amenities include a dog park, pet spa, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and a dedicated yoga studio.

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