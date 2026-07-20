Zilber to Develop 252,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Germantown, Wisconsin

GERMANTOWN, WIS. — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) has unveiled plans to develop Zilber Industrial 7 within Germantown Gateway Corporate Park in Germantown, a northwest suburb of Milwaukee. The 252,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 26 loading docks and two drive-in doors. Subject to final municipal approvals, construction is expected to begin this summer with delivery anticipated in winter 2026. Upon completion, ZPG will own and manage approximately 1.3 million square feet of industrial space in Germantown Gateway Corporate Park. The industrial park totals 140 acres and is positioned less than one mile east of the I-41 and Holy Hill Road interchange. Development began in 2018.