Zillow Group to Open Southeastern Regional Hub, Create 200 Jobs in Metro Atlanta

Zillow Group will lease two floors at Three Ravinia Drive, a 31-story office tower in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket.

DUNWOODY, GA. — Seattle-based Zillow Group will open its Southeastern regional hub in Dunwoody and create 200 jobs. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the online residential real estate company leased two floors at Three Ravinia Drive, a 31-story office tower in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. A majority of the jobs will support Zillow Offers, the company’s home buying program. Kristi Brigman of the Georgia Department of Economic Development represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Decide DeKalb and the City of Dunwoody Development Authority. According to LoopNet Inc., CBRE handles leasing efforts on behalf of the undisclosed owner. A timeline for Zillow moving into the space was not disclosed.