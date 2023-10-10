Zimmel Associates Arranges $49.7M Sale of Office Complex in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Zimmel Associates has arranged the $49.7 million sale of a 122,000-square-foot office complex located at 1090 King Georges Post Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Edison. The campus is known as The Business Center at Edison and consists of 12 one-story, standalone buildings. David Zimmel of Zimmel Associates represented the seller, New Jersey-based Denholtz Properties, in the transaction. The buyer, Federal Business Centers, plans to redevelop the property for industrial usage.