Zimmel Associates Negotiates 70,000 SF Industrial Lease in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Regional brokerage firm Zimmel Associates has negotiated a 70,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The 120,000-square-foot building at 2500 Emrick Blvd. was constructed in 2017 and features a clear height of 32 feet and 3,500 square feet of office space. David Zimmel of Zimmel Associates represented the tenant, Romeo & Layla Warehousing, in the negotiations for the seven-year lease. Locally based developer J.G. Petrucci Co. owns the building.