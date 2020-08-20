Zinus USA to Invest $108M in Manufacturing Facility in Metro Atlanta

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Zinus USA Inc. will invest $108 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in McDonough. The home furnishings company expects to create 804 full-time jobs at the property, which is expected to open in the first half of 2021. This marks the first manufacturing facility in North America for the South Korean-based company. Its other manufacturing facilities are located in China and Indonesia. According to multiple media reports, the building will be located at 830 Ga. Highway 42, the former site of the Toys “R” Us distribution center. The property is 27 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and two miles from Interstate 75.

Zinus worked with Yoonie Kim, the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s director of Korean investments, on the investment. Other civic partners include the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia EMC.