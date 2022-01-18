ZKS Sells Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Torrance, California to Rexford Industrial for $75.3M

Located at 4240 W. 190th St. in Torrance, Calif., the property features 307,487 square feet of industrial space.

TORRANCE, CALIF. — ZKS Real Estate Partners has completed the disposition of an industrial property located at 4240 W. 190th St. in Torrance. Rexford Industrial Realty acquired the asset for $75.3 million.

David Prior, Todd Taugner and Frank Schulz of The Klahin Co./CORFAC International represented the seller in the deal. Bret Hardy, Andrew Briner, Kevin Shannon, Jim Linn and Scott Schumacher of Newmark served as the institutional investment contacts in the transaction.

Situated on 11.4 acres, the 307,487-square-foot building features dock-high and grade-level loading, a large yard area, future rail-service potential and immediate access to interstates 405 and 110.