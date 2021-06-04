REBusinessOnline

ZMR Capital Acquires 240-Unit Chimney Hill Apartments in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Chimney-Hill-Apartments-Richardson

Chimney Hill Apartments in Richardson totals 240 units.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Tampa-based investment firm ZMR Capital has acquired Chimney Hill Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 11 two-story buildings. Amenities include a pool with a lounge area, outdoor picnic and grilling stations, fitness center and a cybercafé. Brian Eisendrath of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of ZMR Capital, which will implement a capital improvement program focused on unit interiors, amenity spaces and building exteriors.

