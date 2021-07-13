ZMR Capital Acquires Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $40.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Upland Townhomes is a 348-unit multifamily community in metro Atlanta in Mableton, Ga.

MABLETON, GA. — ZMR Capital has acquired Upland Townhomes, a 348-unit multifamily community in metro Atlanta in Mableton, for $40.1 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Located at 6850 Mableton Parkway, Upland Townhomes offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Approximately half of the homes were recently upgraded, and ZMR is planning a capital improvement program to update the remainder of the units. Planned upgrades include stone countertops, new cabinetry, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, new vinyl plank flooring and stainless appliances. Community improvements will include the addition of a new clubhouse that will include a business center and fitness center and upgrades to the playground, a dog park and grilling areas.

ZMR Capital is a Tampa-based real estate investment firm. Upland is ZMR’s third acquisition in the metro Atlanta area over the past three years and brings the firm’s Atlanta portfolio to just under 1,000 units. The company is looking to invest approximately $250 million in metro Atlanta over the next 24 to 36 months.