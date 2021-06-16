ZMR Capital Acquires Park Place Apartments in Fort Myers, Florida for $44.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 4637 Deleon St., Park Place features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — ZMR Capital has acquired Park Place Apartments, a 338-unit multifamily community in Fort Myers, in an off-market transaction for $44.5 million. Park Place is ZMR’s seventh investment in Florida but marks the company’s first property in Fort Meyers.

Located at 4637 Deleon St., Park Place features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. More than 50 percent of the units are in its original condition. Park Place was originally built as two separate apartment communities and later was combined into a single property. The apartment property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ZMR will launch a multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan that includes the installation of washers and dryers, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and cabinetry, modern backsplashes and new plank flooring. Improvements will be made as units turnover. Exterior renovations will include new paint, landscaping and new signage. ZMR also says it will renovate the property’s three pools and deck areas, as well as add outdoor kitchens, a playground and barbecue areas.

Michael Regan, Francesco Carriera and Joseph Thavis of CBRE’s Tampa office represented ZMR and the seller, New York City-based NorthEnd Equities. ZMR Capital is a Tampa-based real estate investment firm.