ZMR Capital Acquires The Julia Multifamily Property in Mesa for $90.1M

The Julia in Mesa, Ariz., features 320 apartments.

MESA, ARIZ. — Tampa-based ZMR Capital has purchased The Julia, an apartment community located at 546 S. Country Club Road in Mesa, for $90.1 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Originally developed in 1986, The Julia features 320 apartments. The previous owners upgraded 153 units, and ZMR plans to renovate the remaining units with upgraded counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, plank flooring and modern light fixtures.