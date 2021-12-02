REBusinessOnline

ZMR Capital Acquires Two Apartment Communities Totaling 748 Units in Northwest Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bayou-Bend-Apartments-Dallas

Bayou Bend Apartments in Dallas totals 308 units. The property was built in the 1980s.

DALLAS — Tampa-based multifamily development and investment firm ZMR Capital has acquired Pecan Square and Bayou Bend, two communities totaling 748 units in northwest Dallas. The properties were built in the 1980s and are located within a half mile of each other. Both the 440-unit Pecan Square and the 308-unit Bayou Bend offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities including pools, playgrounds and onsite clubhouses. ZMR Capital will upgrade unit interiors with new appliances, vinyl plank flooring, kitchen cabinets and tile backsplashes. The multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan also will include the enhancement of building exteriors and common areas. 

