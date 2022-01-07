ZMR Capital Acquires Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Tampa for $53.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

BRANDON, FLA. — Tampa-based ZMR Capital has acquired two multifamily properties in Brandon in two separate transactions totaling $53.3 million. The two adjacent properties, Brandon Oaks and Palms at Paradise, total 285 units. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

Built in 1974, Brandon Oaks is a 160-unit community located near the intersection of North Parson and East Clay avenues at 110 Summerfield Way, about 12.2 miles east of Tampa. Built in 1981, Palms at Paradise is a 125-unit community that is located adjacent to Brandon Oaks at 512 Camino Real Court. Both communities feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with community amenities such as swimming pools, barbecue and picnic areas, playgrounds and resident clubhouses.

ZMR Capital plans to combine the two properties and renovate the exterior to improve curb appeal, as well as upgrade apartment interiors with new countertops and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring.