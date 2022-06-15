ZMR Capital Enters Las Vegas Market with $38.5M Multifamily Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Located in Las Vegas, Sunridge offers 216 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

LAS VEGAS — Florida-based ZMR Capital has purchased Sunridge, an apartment property located at 4855 E. Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, in an off-market transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1991, Sunridge features 216 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with in-unit washers/dryers and pre-installed Wi-Fi modems. Community amenities include two swimming pools and spas, a clubhouse with fireplace, business center, playground and covered parking.