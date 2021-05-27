REBusinessOnline

ZMR Capital Enters Phoenix Market, Acquires Apartment Community in Mesa for $18.2M

District-Flats-Off-Dobson-Mesa-AZ

District Flats Off Dobson in Mesa, Ariz., features 112 apartments and a swimming pool.

MESA, ARIZ. — ZMR Capital has purchased District Flats Off Dobson, its first multifamily acquisition in the metro Phoenix area. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $18.2 million in an off-market transaction.

Located at 1045 S. San Jose St. in Mesa, District Flats Off Dobson features 112 apartments in a mix of studio and one-bedroom layouts. ZMR plans to renovate the property, which has not undergone significant renovations since it was built in 1975. The company plans to improve curb appeal and upgrade units with new countertops, cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring as leases expire.

Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the transaction.

