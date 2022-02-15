REBusinessOnline

ZMX, Forbes Plunkett Secure Construction Financing for $67.7M Multifamily Project in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The Northern

The Northern will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 592 square feet to 1,285 square feet.

MADISON, TENN. — Nashville-based ZMX Inc. and Forbes Plunkett Real Estate & Development has secured construction financing for The Northern, a 297-unit, garden-style multifamily development in Madison. Atlanta-based Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the development financing with Origin Investments and Fifth Third Bank for the $67.7 million project. Construction is slated for completion by early 2024.

The Northern will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 592 square feet to 1,285 square feet. Community amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with outdoor grilling areas, several green spaces and pocket parks, dog park and a dog spa. The project is located close to downtown Nashville.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  