ZMX, Forbes Plunkett Secure Construction Financing for $67.7M Multifamily Project in Metro Nashville

MADISON, TENN. — Nashville-based ZMX Inc. and Forbes Plunkett Real Estate & Development has secured construction financing for The Northern, a 297-unit, garden-style multifamily development in Madison. Atlanta-based Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the development financing with Origin Investments and Fifth Third Bank for the $67.7 million project. Construction is slated for completion by early 2024.

The Northern will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 592 square feet to 1,285 square feet. Community amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with outdoor grilling areas, several green spaces and pocket parks, dog park and a dog spa. The project is located close to downtown Nashville.