ZOM, AEW Capital Deliver 248-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — ZOM Living, in partnership with AEW Capital Management, has delivered Maizon Durham, a 248-unit luxury apartment community located at 500 E. Main St. near the historic American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The project team included architecture firm Hord Coplan Macht and interior designer One Line Design.

Maizon Durham offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 558 to 1,450 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge seating and a fitness center with a dedicated recovery room and spin studio. Additional community spaces include a pet spa, coworking areas, conference rooms, private offices, quiet zones, a resident café and a 24-hour marketplace, as well as 13,000 square feet of street-level retail space.