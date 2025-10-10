Friday, October 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Maizon-Durham
Maizon Durham comprises a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 558 to 1,450 square feet.
DevelopmentMultifamily & Affordable Housing Feature ArchiveNorth CarolinaSoutheast

ZOM, AEW Capital Deliver 248-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

by Abby Cox

DURHAM, N.C. — ZOM Living, in partnership with AEW Capital Management, has delivered Maizon Durham, a 248-unit luxury apartment community located at 500 E. Main St. near the historic American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The project team included architecture firm Hord Coplan Macht and interior designer One Line Design.

Maizon Durham offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 558 to 1,450 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge seating and a fitness center with a dedicated recovery room and spin studio. Additional community spaces include a pet spa, coworking areas, conference rooms, private offices, quiet zones, a resident café and a 24-hour marketplace, as well as 13,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

You may also like

Joint Venture to Develop 515-Bed Student Housing Project...

Capstone Development, Colorado School of Mines Complete 1,058-Bed...

JLL Arranges $57.5M Financing for Two Publix-Anchored Shopping...

TCC Breaks Ground on 303,969 SF VanRose Technology...

Keyes Co. Brokers $26.8M Sale of Industrial Complex...

Monument Square, JDI Realty Acquire 532-Bed Student Housing...

CoCoTiv Coworking Signs 25,244 SF Office Lease at...

McCombs Enterprises to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

GTIS Partners Completes 484,070 SF Industrial Project Near...