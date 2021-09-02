REBusinessOnline

ZOM Living Breaks Ground on 289-Unit Apartment Project in Tampa

Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Azalea

TAMPA, FLA. — ZOM Living has broken ground on Azalea, a 289-unit apartment community located on a 13-acre site in Tampa. Renasant Bank provided a $36.3 million loan to ZOM and investment partner JPMorgan Chase provided an additional undisclosed amount of funding for the project’s construction.

Azalea will include three- and four-story buildings in a seven-building community. The development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 700 square feet to 1,400 square feet in size. Unit features include energy efficient and stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and kitchen islands in select units. Located at 8240 Causeway Blvd., the property is about 7.6 miles from downtown Tampa and about 17.1 miles from East Tampa Beach.

Community amenities will include a pool, pool deck and pavilion, cabanas, gaming area with a pool table and corn hole, dog park, pet salon, fitness center, work-from-home lounge with personal work stations and meeting rooms and a relaxation area with hammocks and fire pit.

Verdex Construction is the project’s general contractor, and LRK is the architect. ZOM Living is a multifamily developer based in Orlando. Construction on the project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

