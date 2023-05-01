Monday, May 1, 2023
Mezzo-Dallas
Mezzo, a 378-unit apartment community in Dallas, was completed last summer.
ZOM Living, Civitas Capital Sell 378-Unit Mezzo Apartments in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between Orlando-based developer ZOM Living and Dallas-based investment firm Civitas Capital Group has sold Mezzo, a 378-unit apartment community in North Dallas. Completed last summer, the garden-style property consists of 13 buildings on a 15-acre site. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 700 to 1,560 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, lounge, coworking spaces, game room and a dog park. Harbor Group International purchased Mezzo, which was 85 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

