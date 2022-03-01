ZOM Living Completes 378-Unit Mezzo Dallas Apartments

DALLAS — Orlando-based developer ZOM Living has completed Mezzo Dallas, a 378-unit multifamily project located on the city’s north side. The 15-acre garden-style community features 13 buildings that house, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 700 to 1,560 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and private yards in select units. Amenities include a pool, lounge, coworking office space, outdoor kitchen and dining area, game room, fitness center with a yoga studio, dog park and a pet spa. JHP Architecture designed the project, and Stanford Construction served as the general contractor. Synovus Bank provided construction financing. ZRS Management will oversee daily operations of the property. Rents start at $1,380 per month for a one-bedroom unit.