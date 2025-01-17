Friday, January 17, 2025
The Hazel and Azure multifamily properties are part of the National Landing district in Arlington, Va.
ZOM Living Completes 491-Unit National Landing Multifamily Complex in Arlington, Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — ZOM Living has completed construction on Hazel & Azure at National Landing, a 491-unit luxury multifamily complex in Arlington. Balfour Beatty was the general contractor on the project, and bKL Architecture served as the project architect.

Situated at 3030 & 3130 S. Potomac Ave., the development comprises two towers — the 15-story Hazel and11-story Azure — as well as 8,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Urban Boxing will occupy 4,709 square feet in the Hazel tower, Coffee Republic will occupy 2,006 square feet in Azure and a third tenant will comprise the remaining 2,201 square feet of retail space in the Azure tower. Monthly rental rates at Hazel range from $2,180 to $7,010, and Azure’s rents range from $2,294 to $8,805, according to Apartments.com.

Units come in townhome, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 516 to 1,852 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop pool, outdoor deck and grilling area, clubroom, fireplace, fitness and wellness spa, yoga room, coworking spaces, a self-serve resident market and a pet spa for dogs. The complex also offers concierge and white glove package delivery services and electric vehicle charging stations.

