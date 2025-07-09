Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Azola-Avery-Centre-Round-Rock
ZOM Living and CP Group delivered Azola Avery Centre, a new apartment community in Round Rock, with roughly 65 percent of its 359 units preleased.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

ZOM Living, CP Capital Complete 359-Unit Multifamily Project in Round Rock, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A partnership between Orlando-based ZOM Living and CP Capital has completed Azola Avery Center, a 359-unit multifamily project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Located within the 1,200-acre Avery Centre master-planned development, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 573 to 1,564 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor pavilion with grilling stations and TVs, a dog park, fitness center, private coworking offices and a grab-and-go convenience store. JHP designed Azola Avery Center, and Rampart served as the general contractor. Monthly asking rents start at $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment.

