ZOM Living, CP Capital to Develop 359-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A partnership between Orlando-based developer ZOM Living and New York City-based investment management firm CP Capital will develop Azola Avery Centre, a 359-unit multifamily project in metro Austin. The site is located within the 1,200-acre Avery Centre master-planned development in the northern suburb of Round Rock. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, dog park, coworking lounge and a game room. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and to be complete in 2025.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.