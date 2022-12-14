REBusinessOnline

ZOM Living, CP Capital to Develop 359-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Azola-Avery-Centre-Round-Rock

The first units at Azola Avery Centre in Round Rock are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2024, with full completion scheduled for 2025.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A partnership between Orlando-based developer ZOM Living and New York City-based investment management firm CP Capital will develop Azola Avery Centre, a 359-unit multifamily project in metro Austin. The site is located within the 1,200-acre Avery Centre master-planned development in the northern suburb of Round Rock. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, dog park, coworking lounge and a game room. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and to be complete in 2025.

