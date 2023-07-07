ZOM Living Delivers 214-Unit Multifamily Development in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Orlando-based ZOM Living has completed the construction of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit multifamily community located at 7701 Interbay Blvd. in Tampa. Units range in size from 747 to 2,115 square feet and include apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as six townhomes with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Amenities at the property include a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fire pit and a pool courtyard featuring an outdoor billiards table, TVs, seating, a summer kitchen and two grilling areas. Architectural firm LRK designed the community, which is currently 70 percent occupied. Monthly rental rates at the community begin at $1,987.