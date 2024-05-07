Tuesday, May 7, 2024
ZOM Living, MetLife Obtain $63M Construction Financing for Apartment Development in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — ZOM Living and capital partner MetLife Investment Management have obtained $63 million in construction financing for MetWest Residential, an eight-story, 375-unit apartment development in Tampa’s Westshore District. The direct lender was not disclosed, but public records show the lender is TD Bank.

The property will be situated on a northwest parcel within the 30-acre MetWest International mixed-use development, which features 1 million square feet of offices, a 175-room AC Hotel by Marriott and a 56,000-square-foot retail village.

Designed by Memphis-based Looney Ricks Kiss, MetWest Residential will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 576 to 1,601 square feet. Amenities will include an elevated resort-style pool with an outdoor deck and aqua lounge; a courtyard with a canopy and fire pit; fitness center; coworking and conference spaces for residents working from home; a dog park; speakeasy lounge concept on the eighth floor; 3,000 square feet of retail space; and a six-story parking garage.

ZOM Living and MetLife Investment Management plan to deliver the property in summer 2026.

