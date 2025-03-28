Friday, March 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Azola-Desert-Ridge-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, Azola Desert Ridge will feature 416 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a pool and deck, fitness center, dog park, a glam room and podcast room. (Rendering credit: ZOM Living)
ArizonaDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

ZOM Living Secures $88M in Financing, Breaks Ground on 416-Unit Azola Desert Ridge in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ZOM Living has secured financing for the development of Azola Desert Ridge, a multifamily community in Phoenix. The funding includes a joint venture equity investment from Origin Investments and construction financing totaling $88 million. Located along the Loop 101 Freeway at 56th Street, Azola Desert Ridge will offer 416 apartments spread across four-story buildings in a garden-style multifamily community that is slated to deliver by third-quarter 2026.

Azola Desert Ridge will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 730 square feet to 1,533 square feet, a resort-style pool and deck, a fitness center, dog park, pet grooming salon, a glam room, podcast room, individual offices for residents and a self-service market along with lounge areas.

Mike Higgins, Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE Multifamily Equity Advising team represented the sponsor to arrange the joint venture equity investment with Origin Investments.

You may also like

Barker Pacific Group, Kingsbarn Realty Capital Buy Mission...

Gantry Arranges $11M Refinancing for Grandview Place Apartments...

S&S Pahrump Sells Three Retail Buildings within Pahrump...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23,500 SF...

Partnership Completes 330-Unit Parker Apartments in Acworth, Georgia

Portman, 908 Group Launch Vertical Construction on 674-Bed...

JLL Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Eight Winds Multifamily...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $28.4M Refinancing for Apartment...

SurePoint to Develop 687-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Humble,...