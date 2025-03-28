ZOM Living Secures $88M in Financing, Breaks Ground on 416-Unit Azola Desert Ridge in Phoenix

PHOENIX — ZOM Living has secured financing for the development of Azola Desert Ridge, a multifamily community in Phoenix. The funding includes a joint venture equity investment from Origin Investments and construction financing totaling $88 million. Located along the Loop 101 Freeway at 56th Street, Azola Desert Ridge will offer 416 apartments spread across four-story buildings in a garden-style multifamily community that is slated to deliver by third-quarter 2026.

Azola Desert Ridge will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 730 square feet to 1,533 square feet, a resort-style pool and deck, a fitness center, dog park, pet grooming salon, a glam room, podcast room, individual offices for residents and a self-service market along with lounge areas.

Mike Higgins, Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE Multifamily Equity Advising team represented the sponsor to arrange the joint venture equity investment with Origin Investments.