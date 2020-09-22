ZOM Living Sells 376-Unit Kinstead Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Kinstead in McKinney totals 376 units.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Florida-based ZOM Living has sold Kinstead, a 376-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of McKinney. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a game room and a pet park. Brian O’Boyle Jr. and Brian Murphy of Newmark Knight Frank represented ZOM Living in the all-cash transaction. The buyer was a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors.