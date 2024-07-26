Friday, July 26, 2024
ZOM Living Sells Azola South Tampa Multifamily Community for $64.3M

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Multifamily developer ZOM Living has sold Azola South Tampa, a community located at 7701 Interbay Blvd. in Tampa. Miami-based multifamily investment firm Momentum Real Estate Partners acquired the property for $64.3 million.

Situated on nine acres, the community comprises 214 apartments and townhomes. Amenities at the property include a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse with a lounge, coworking areas, kitchenette, game room and fitness center, as well as a swimming pool and a pavilion with seating and a summer kitchen and grilling area.

