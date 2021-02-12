ZOM Living to Develop 398-Unit Hazel by the Galleria Apartments in Dallas

Hazel at the Galleria in Dallas is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

DALLAS — Orlando-based ZOM Living will develop Hazel by the Galleria, a 398-unit apartment community that will be located on 3.5 acres at the corner of Noel Road and Interstate 635 in the Galleria area of Dallas. Amenities at Hazel by the Galleria will include a 3,000-square-foot coworking space with lounges, private offices and a coffee bar, a fitness center with saunas and a relaxation lounge, an outdoor pool with surrounding grilling stations and fire pits, an entertainment lounge with bar areas, pet spa and a package room. LRK is the project architect, and CBG Building Co. is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.