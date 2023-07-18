Tuesday, July 18, 2023
ZOM Living is currently developing Azalea Apartments, a 289-unit community in Brandon, Fla.
ZOM Living to Sell Azalea Apartments in Metro Tampa to Trilogy Real Estate for $85.8M

by John Nelson

BRANDON, FLA. — ZOM Living has sold Azalea Apartments, a 289-unit luxury multifamily community that the developer is currently building in Brandon, for $85.8 million. Simon Banke and Jesse Wright of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Trilogy Real Estate Group. Azalea Apartments is located on a 13-acre site in Brandon’s East Tampa neighborhood and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 700 to 1,400 square feet.

Amenities will include a resort-style pool deck with cabanas, relaxation area with hammocks and a fire pit, event lawn, pool pavilion, gaming area with a pool table and corn hole, fenced dog park and pet salon, personal workstations, meeting rooms and a fitness center with a spinning studio and an outdoor yoga lawn. ZOM Living is managing the project through completion.

