ZOM Sells 320-Unit Sorrento Affordable Housing Community in South Florida

MIRAMAR, FLA. — ZOM Living has sold Sorrento, a 320-unit affordable housing apartment community located in Miramar. Built more than 11 years ago, the property was originally financed through the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program and state and county debt financing programs. The community features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 651 to 1,187 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pavilion and barbecue area, resident lounge and a computer lab. Monthly rents at the property begin at $826. Related Cos. purchased the community for an undisclosed price.