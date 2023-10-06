Friday, October 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

ZOM Sells 320-Unit Sorrento Affordable Housing Community in South Florida

by John Nelson

MIRAMAR, FLA. — ZOM Living has sold Sorrento, a 320-unit affordable housing apartment community located in Miramar. Built more than 11 years ago, the property was originally financed through the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program and state and county debt financing programs. The community features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 651 to 1,187 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pavilion and barbecue area, resident lounge and a computer lab. Monthly rents at the property begin at $826. Related Cos. purchased the community for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

JCCG Begins Construction on 244-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Development...

Berkadia Arranges $37.8M LIHTC Financing for Affordable Housing...

CRC Signs Three Retailers to Leases at Shoppes...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 382-Bed Student Housing Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 328-Unit Apartment...

Rosewood Property Acquires 170,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Merchants Capital Completes $303M Securitization of 11 Multifamily...

Newmark Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 754,795 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Colliers Arranges Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in...