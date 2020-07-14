REBusinessOnline

ZOM, Watermark Acquire Two Development Sites for Planned Seniors Housing Communities in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

The Watermark at Merrick Park (pictured) in Coral Gables will comprise 196 units including independent living, assisted living and memory care, with 50,000 square feet of amenities.

CORAL GABLES AND WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — ZOM Senior Living and Watermark Retirement Communities have acquired two seniors housing development sites in Coral Gables and West Palm Beach. The Watermark at Merrick Park in Coral Gables will comprise 196 units including independent living, assisted living and memory care, with 50,000 square feet of amenities. The Watermark at West Palm Beach will feature 154 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care with 30,000 square feet of amenities.

M&T Bank provided construction financing for the West Palm Beach project, while PNC Bank funded the Coral Gables project. MSA Architects and Lemay-Escobar Design designed both communities. Verdex Construction will build the West Palm Beach property, while Kast Construction will construct the Coral Gables property. Groundbreaking is slated for later this summer on both projects.

