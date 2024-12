WALTHAM, MASS. — ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) has signed a 101,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Waltham, a western suburb of Boston. The business-to-business data ​and AI-powered sales ​platform is taking space at 404 Wyman Street, a 384,841-square-foot building that is part of a larger 2.2 million-square-foot development. CBRE represented the landlord, Hobbs Brook Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Newmark represented ZoomInfo.