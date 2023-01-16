REBusinessOnline

Zoro.com Signs 41,875 SF Office Lease Expansion at Accenture Tower in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Accenture Tower was recently renovated.

CHICAGO — Zoro.com has signed a 41,875-square-foot office lease expansion at Accenture Tower in Chicago. The company sells tools, industrial equipment and business supplies. Zoro.com previously occupied the 16th floor at Accenture Tower and will now occupy the 39th and 40th floors. The office building, owned by KBS, was recently renovated to include a new conference center, outdoor terrace with high-speed internet and modernized elevators.

