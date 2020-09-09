Zovest Capital Acquires 56-Unit Apartment Community in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Zovest Capital has acquired Chapel Hill Apartments in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 56-unit apartment community features floor plans that average 1,067 square feet. The value-add property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Max Helgeson, Michael Spero and Jeff Stingley of CBRE represented the private seller. Ben Weddington of CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer through Freddie Mac.