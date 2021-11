Zovest Capital Acquires Apartment Community in Iowa for $3.7M

Ankeny Pine Apartments includes 52 units.

ANKENY, IOWA — Zovest Capital LLC has acquired Ankeny Pine Apartments in Ankeny for $3.7 million. The 52-unit apartment community is located at 1713 NW Pine Road. Max Colby and Shana Patrick of CBRE |Hubbell Commercial represented the seller, Ankeny Pine Premier LLC.