MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired Wando Crossing, a retail center located in the Charleston suburb of Mount Pleasant, for $46.8 million. Marshalls/HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Total Wine & More, Petco, Ashley HomeStore, Michaels and Five Below anchor the property, which totals 214,029 square feet. Ohio-based SITE Centers Corp. was the seller.